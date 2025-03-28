Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 647.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,025,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,370 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,188,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,259,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,059,000 after acquiring an additional 889,698 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6,162.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 812,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,820,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,786.5% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 761,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,679,000 after acquiring an additional 721,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLPI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.96.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.92%.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $190,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,329,850.56. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $254,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,173,098.17. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,064 shares of company stock worth $2,778,908. 4.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

