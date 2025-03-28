Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 117,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,077,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 263,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

