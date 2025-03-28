Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $9,864,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,002,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,920,000 after buying an additional 53,566 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $4,736,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $3,971,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $2,155,077.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,333.42. This trade represents a 49.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $206,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,760.04. This trade represents a 31.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $100.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.12 and a 52-week high of $132.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.