Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,248 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Associated Banc by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 300,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.11.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $172,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,021.45. The trade was a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $71,004.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,897.35. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

ASB opened at $22.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $28.18.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.46%.

Associated Banc Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.