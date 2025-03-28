Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 236 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOGI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 63.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Logitech International by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 115,300.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOGI stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $74.72 and a 1 year high of $105.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.15 and a 200 day moving average of $88.10. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.14.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,816.80. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

