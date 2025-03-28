Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,772 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.70% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDEM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LDEM opened at $49.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $51.79.

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

