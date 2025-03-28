Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,641 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,118,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,470,000 after acquiring an additional 98,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,033,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,917,000 after buying an additional 223,232 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $92.88 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $135.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.03.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

