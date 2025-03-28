Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 9,350 Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of ProShares Ultra Financials worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA UYG opened at $90.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.24. ProShares Ultra Financials has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $99.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.13.

ProShares Ultra Financials Increases Dividend

ProShares Ultra Financials Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a $0.2736 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Financials’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

