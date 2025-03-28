Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,182,000 after acquiring an additional 506,622 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 41,384 shares during the period. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $2,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coupang by 22.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 138,416 shares during the period. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $5,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,719,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,286,034.03. This trade represents a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,801.88. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,234 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,015. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Down 0.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $26.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $35.00 price target on shares of Coupang and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

