Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Coursera were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 110.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 42,993 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coursera by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 156,512 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Coursera by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Coursera by 67.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.40. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88.

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $46,363.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,211.38. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

