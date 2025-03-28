Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Holdings Lifted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Access Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 218,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Denny’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Denny’s stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $206.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DENN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn purchased 9,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $49,860.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,423.28. The trade was a 9.45 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelli Valade acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $49,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,094.78. This trade represents a 5.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,465 shares of company stock worth $104,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

