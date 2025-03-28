Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $206.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $214.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.33.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $160.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $137.09 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.11 and a 200-day moving average of $169.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,050,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,327,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,193,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,153.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,132,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,505 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,496,859,000 after purchasing an additional 928,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

