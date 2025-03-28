Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,697 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.49%.

In other news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,031.25. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 9,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $306,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,986.40. This trade represents a 20.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,729 shares of company stock valued at $48,021. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

