Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 255.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,798 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DCOR opened at $62.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $67.59.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

