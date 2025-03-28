Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,389,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,883,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,809,000 after buying an additional 384,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,312,000 after buying an additional 26,961 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,812,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,704 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE DEI opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 125.80 and a beta of 1.13. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 584.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

