DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

DURECT Stock Performance

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.91. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 300.62% and a negative net margin of 198.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in DURECT by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28,486 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,281,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 138,920 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

