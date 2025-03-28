Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATTGet Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.27. Energous shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 274,964 shares traded.

Energous Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.41.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 4,368.98% and a negative return on equity of 317.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energous stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATTFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.33% of Energous as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices.

