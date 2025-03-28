Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.27. Energous shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 274,964 shares traded.
Energous Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.41.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 4,368.98% and a negative return on equity of 317.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Energous
Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices.
