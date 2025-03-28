Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Holdings Raised by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 138.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Enhabit during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enhabit by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Enhabit Stock Up 1.2 %

EHAB stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $450.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.80. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97.

About Enhabit

(Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.