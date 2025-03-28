Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,121 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth $634,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 30.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 83,871 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 30.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,075,000 after buying an additional 494,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 5.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 120,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.59. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Cowen lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

