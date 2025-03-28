Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,162 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,695,000. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $38,051,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 3,104,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,499,000 after buying an additional 959,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,492,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,068,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,773,000 after acquiring an additional 617,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRX. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.48.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

