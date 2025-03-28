Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 555 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,447,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,047,000 after acquiring an additional 266,298 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 853,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109,447 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 607,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,565,000 after purchasing an additional 35,855 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 317,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,453,000 after purchasing an additional 119,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.85. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $102.40. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.02 and a beta of 1.23.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.63. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -609.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

