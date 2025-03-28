Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,141,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 5,101.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 443,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,118,000 after buying an additional 435,079 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,370,000. Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,291,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,553,000.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1877 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

