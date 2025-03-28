Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. FMR LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,754,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,721,000 after buying an additional 320,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,938,000 after acquiring an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,919,000 after acquiring an additional 448,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,379,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,694,000 after purchasing an additional 228,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 716,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.38.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $101.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.26. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. The trade was a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,206 shares in the company, valued at $333,520.18. This represents a 65.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

