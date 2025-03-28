Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FSEP opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $848.09 million, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.61. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $47.07.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

