Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised Albany International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Albany International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Albany International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $72.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.37. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.30.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $286.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

