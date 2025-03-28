Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NICE alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 33.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NICE by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in NICE by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $158.83 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.19 and a fifty-two week high of $261.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.17 and a 200 day moving average of $169.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $721.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.47 million. Analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NICE

NICE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.