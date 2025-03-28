Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,689,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,555,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,237,000 after acquiring an additional 125,262 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 175,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,847,000 after acquiring an additional 79,252 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $12,444,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WEX by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 82,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 52,056 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WEX shares. Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.80.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $155.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.61. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $146.03 and a one year high of $244.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile



WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

