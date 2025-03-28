Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,909,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 73.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 43,084 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 165.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $88.83 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $115.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

