Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 394.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $164,979.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,915.68. This represents a 26.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Shares of LMAT opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.39 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.34.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

