Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $278,000 Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLNE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLNE stock opened at $150.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.28. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.34 and a 1 year high of $203.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.71.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

