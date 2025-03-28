Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,446,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 311,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,218,000 after purchasing an additional 25,265 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 305,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 256,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the period.

ITA opened at $156.40 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $126.65 and a twelve month high of $160.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.97 and a 200-day moving average of $150.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

