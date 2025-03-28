Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $399,000.

NYSEARCA AVDS opened at $55.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76. Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $56.67.

The Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (AVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap stocks outside the US. AVDS was launched on Jul 18, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

