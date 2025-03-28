Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $303,000 Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Celsius alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Celsius by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,320,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,860,000 after acquiring an additional 165,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,928,000 after purchasing an additional 104,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 10,320.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,932,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,910,000 after buying an additional 1,914,264 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,093,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.41.

Celsius Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CELH opened at $35.15 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,947.82. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.