Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $315,000 Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,847,000. Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 71,911 shares in the last quarter.

DFAE opened at $26.43 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0574 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

