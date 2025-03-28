Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $354,000 Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period.

Shares of BAB stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $960.60 million, a PE ratio of -204.92 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.0927 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

