Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $356,000 Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,764,000 after purchasing an additional 137,464 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 81.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 346,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 155,179 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,297,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 116.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 6.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

