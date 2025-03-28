Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FELE. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $99,117.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,281.14. The trade was a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

FELE stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.74. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $111.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $485.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.87 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.53%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

