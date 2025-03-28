Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $306,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDEC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $16,289,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $14,987,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $5,167,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,456,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS FDEC opened at $43.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45. The company has a market cap of $998.73 million, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.65. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.95.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

