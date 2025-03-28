Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $71.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 48.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.09.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

