Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $291,000 Investment in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,678,000 after purchasing an additional 50,961 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,570.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,667,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 71,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Sidoti cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,130. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

