Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 410 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 8.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 351.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 875.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS DJUL opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $329.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.44.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

