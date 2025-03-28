Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 7,206 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 15,142 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This represents a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.07%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

