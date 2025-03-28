Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXUFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.93. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $27.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

