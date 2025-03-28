Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,913 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $981,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 1,426.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 190,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in YETI by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 56,841 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in YETI by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,316,000.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.77.

NYSE YETI opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.08 million. On average, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

