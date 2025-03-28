Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KOF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,226,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,496,000 after acquiring an additional 157,530 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 813,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,297,000 after purchasing an additional 304,197 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,672,000 after purchasing an additional 378,325 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 322,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 241,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter.

KOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

KOF opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $102.28.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

