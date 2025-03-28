Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in AES by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 18,047.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

About AES

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

