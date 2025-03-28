Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMDX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average is $88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.94 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

