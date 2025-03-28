Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $30,545,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 130,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 65,444 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,966 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,844,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,985 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

