Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,874 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 305.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Azenta by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta Price Performance

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $35.52 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $63.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. Research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised Azenta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

