Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,050,000 after purchasing an additional 281,024 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $10,727,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after buying an additional 135,148 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 753,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,818,000 after acquiring an additional 93,591 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,948,000 after acquiring an additional 91,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KFY stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.48. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $80.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KFY. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

